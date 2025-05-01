Multiple Choice
Wang Company has earned $2,000 in service revenue at year-end that has not yet been billed or recorded. Which adjusting entry should Wang Company make to recognize this accrued revenue?
On December 23, a customer placed an order with Timely, Inc. On December 28, Timely, Inc. delivered the product to the customer. Timely's accountant forgot to make the entry and made the entry on January 3. The customer paid its account in full on January 7. When should Timely, Inc. record the revenue?