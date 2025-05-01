Multiple Choice
At the end of the accounting period, before the adjusting entries for accrued revenues are recorded, which of the following statements is true?
5
On December 23, a customer placed an order with Timely, Inc. On December 28, Timely, Inc. delivered the product to the customer. Timely's accountant forgot to make the entry and made the entry on January 3. The customer paid its account in full on January 7. When should Timely, Inc. record the revenue?