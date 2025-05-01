The last step in the process for revenue recognition is to:
A
Identify the contract with the customer
B
Determine the transaction price
C
Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations
D
Recognize revenue when the performance obligation is satisfied
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when a company satisfies its performance obligations as outlined in the contract with the customer.
Review the five-step model for revenue recognition under ASC 606: (1) Identify the contract with the customer, (2) Identify the performance obligations in the contract, (3) Determine the transaction price, (4) Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations, and (5) Recognize revenue when the performance obligation is satisfied.
Focus on the fifth step: Revenue is recognized only when the company has fulfilled its performance obligation, meaning the promised goods or services have been delivered to the customer.
Understand the criteria for satisfying a performance obligation: This can occur over time (e.g., services provided) or at a point in time (e.g., delivery of goods). The company must evaluate whether control of the goods or services has been transferred to the customer.
Ensure proper documentation and compliance: The company must document the satisfaction of the performance obligation and ensure compliance with accounting standards to accurately recognize revenue.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian