Ordinary and necessary business expenses are deductible only to the extent they are _____ in amount.
A
reasonable
B
arbitrary
C
excessive
D
unlimited
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'ordinary and necessary business expenses' in financial accounting. These are expenses that are common, accepted, and helpful for the operation of a business.
Recognize that the deductibility of these expenses is subject to certain limitations to ensure fairness and prevent abuse of tax deductions.
Learn that the term 'reasonable' is used to describe the extent to which these expenses can be deducted. This means the expense must be appropriate and not excessive in relation to the business activity.
Eliminate incorrect options such as 'arbitrary,' 'excessive,' and 'unlimited,' as they do not align with the principle of reasonableness in financial accounting.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'reasonable,' as it reflects the standard applied to determine the deductibility of ordinary and necessary business expenses.
