Under U.S. GAAP, the cost of research and development performed for others is capitalized and recorded as:
A
Deferred revenue
B
A receivable
C
Research and development expense
D
An intangible asset
1
Understand the context of the question: Under U.S. GAAP, research and development (R&D) costs are treated differently depending on whether the R&D is performed for the entity itself or for others. This question specifically addresses R&D performed for others.
Clarify the accounting treatment for R&D performed for others: When an entity performs R&D for others, the costs incurred are not expensed immediately. Instead, they are recorded as a receivable because the entity expects reimbursement from the party for whom the R&D is performed.
Review the definition of a receivable: A receivable is an asset that represents an amount owed to the entity by another party. In this case, the receivable arises because the entity has performed R&D services and expects payment for those services.
Eliminate incorrect options: Deferred revenue refers to payments received in advance for services not yet performed, which does not apply here. Research and development expense applies to R&D performed for the entity itself, not for others. An intangible asset refers to non-physical assets like patents or trademarks, which is unrelated to this scenario.
Conclude the correct accounting treatment: Based on U.S. GAAP, the cost of R&D performed for others is capitalized and recorded as a receivable, reflecting the expectation of reimbursement from the party for whom the R&D was conducted.
