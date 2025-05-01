Which of the following best describes the purpose of a post-closing trial balance?
A
To prepare financial statements for the next accounting period.
B
To verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made.
C
To list all revenue and expense accounts with their balances after closing.
D
To record adjusting entries at the end of the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a post-closing trial balance: It is prepared after closing entries are made to ensure that the ledger is balanced and ready for the next accounting period. It includes only permanent accounts (assets, liabilities, and equity) since temporary accounts (revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed.
Review the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries transfer the balances of temporary accounts to permanent accounts, ensuring that the temporary accounts start with a zero balance in the next accounting period.
Recognize the primary purpose of a post-closing trial balance: It is used to verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made, ensuring the accuracy of the ledger.
Eliminate incorrect options: The post-closing trial balance does not prepare financial statements, list revenue and expense accounts (since they are closed), or record adjusting entries. These are separate processes in the accounting cycle.
Select the correct answer: Based on the explanation, the correct purpose of a post-closing trial balance is to verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made.
