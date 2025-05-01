Which of the following accounts are listed in a post-closing trial balance?
A
Service Revenue, Rent Expense, and Dividends
B
Cash, Accounts Receivable, and Equipment
C
Sales Revenue, Interest Expense, and Utilities Expense
D
Income Summary, Retained Earnings (before closing), and Supplies Expense
Understand the purpose of a post-closing trial balance: It is prepared after closing entries are made to ensure that debits equal credits and to list only the accounts that remain open (permanent accounts). Temporary accounts (revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed and do not appear in the post-closing trial balance.
Identify the types of accounts: Permanent accounts include assets (e.g., Cash, Accounts Receivable, Equipment), liabilities, and equity (e.g., Retained Earnings after closing). Temporary accounts include revenues (e.g., Service Revenue, Sales Revenue), expenses (e.g., Rent Expense, Utilities Expense), and dividends, which are closed to Retained Earnings.
Analyze the options provided: Check which accounts are permanent and which are temporary. For example, 'Cash, Accounts Receivable, and Equipment' are permanent accounts, while 'Service Revenue, Rent Expense, and Dividends' are temporary accounts.
Eliminate options with temporary accounts: Since temporary accounts are closed and do not appear in the post-closing trial balance, any option containing accounts like Service Revenue, Rent Expense, Dividends, or Supplies Expense can be excluded.
Select the correct option: The correct answer is the one that lists only permanent accounts, such as 'Cash, Accounts Receivable, and Equipment,' as these remain open and are included in the post-closing trial balance.
