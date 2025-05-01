Select the statement below that best describes a post-closing trial balance.
A
It shows the balances of all accounts, including those that have been closed.
B
It is a list of all permanent account balances after closing entries have been made.
C
It is prepared before adjusting entries are recorded at the end of the period.
D
It includes all revenue and expense accounts to verify their balances before closing.
1
Understand the concept of a post-closing trial balance: A post-closing trial balance is prepared after closing entries are made at the end of an accounting period. Its purpose is to ensure that the ledger is balanced and only permanent accounts (assets, liabilities, and equity) remain, as temporary accounts (revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed.
Identify the key characteristics of a post-closing trial balance: It includes only permanent accounts and excludes temporary accounts because they have been closed to the retained earnings or capital account.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the definition and purpose of a post-closing trial balance.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the statement 'It shows the balances of all accounts, including those that have been closed' is incorrect because closed accounts (temporary accounts) are not included in the post-closing trial balance.
Select the correct statement: The correct answer is 'It is a list of all permanent account balances after closing entries have been made,' as this accurately describes the purpose and content of a post-closing trial balance.
