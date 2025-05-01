An invoice is referred to as a credit invoice for a buyer and as a debit invoice for the seller. Which of the following correctly fills in the blanks?
A
debit invoice; credit invoice
B
purchase invoice; sales invoice
C
credit note; debit note
D
sales invoice; purchase invoice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of invoices: In financial accounting, invoices are documents issued by a seller to a buyer, detailing the goods or services provided and the amount owed. The terms 'credit invoice' and 'debit invoice' are used to describe the perspective of the buyer and seller.
Clarify the terminology: A 'credit invoice' for the buyer means the buyer is recording a liability (accounts payable) because they owe money to the seller. For the seller, the same invoice is a 'debit invoice' because it represents an asset (accounts receivable) as they are expecting payment.
Relate the terms to common accounting documents: A 'purchase invoice' is the buyer's perspective, recording the purchase of goods or services. A 'sales invoice' is the seller's perspective, recording the sale of goods or services.
Understand the role of credit notes and debit notes: A 'credit note' is issued by the seller to reduce the amount owed by the buyer (e.g., for returned goods). A 'debit note' is issued by the buyer to request a reduction in the amount owed (e.g., for damaged goods).
Match the correct terms: Based on the explanation, the correct pairing is 'sales invoice' for the seller and 'purchase invoice' for the buyer, as these terms align with the perspectives of the parties involved in the transaction.
