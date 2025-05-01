Understand the context: In process costing, direct labor costs are incurred as part of the production process and are directly traceable to the Work in Process Inventory account. This reflects the costs associated with labor used in manufacturing goods that are still in production.
Identify the accounts involved: The correct journal entry involves debiting the Work in Process Inventory account to increase it (representing the addition of direct labor costs to production) and crediting the Wages Payable account to recognize the liability for wages owed to employees.
Recall the accounting principle: Direct labor costs are considered part of the product cost and are capitalized in the Work in Process Inventory account until the goods are completed and moved to Finished Goods Inventory. This aligns with the matching principle in accounting.
Construct the journal entry: The journal entry should be formatted as follows: Debit Work in Process Inventory (to increase the asset account for production costs) and Credit Wages Payable (to record the liability for wages owed).
Verify the entry: Ensure that the debit to Work in Process Inventory reflects the direct labor costs accurately and the credit to Wages Payable corresponds to the amount owed to employees for their labor.
