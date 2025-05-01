The journal entry to record indirect materials costs used in production includes a debit to which account?
A
Factory Overhead
B
Finished Goods Inventory
C
Raw Materials Inventory
D
Work in Process Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indirect materials: Indirect materials are materials used in the production process that cannot be directly traced to specific products. Examples include lubricants, cleaning supplies, or small tools.
Recognize the role of Factory Overhead: Indirect materials are part of factory overhead costs, which include all indirect costs associated with manufacturing, such as indirect labor, utilities, and depreciation of factory equipment.
Determine the account to debit: When indirect materials are used in production, the cost is recorded as a debit to the Factory Overhead account. This reflects the accumulation of indirect costs that will later be allocated to products.
Consider the accounts not debited: Finished Goods Inventory, Raw Materials Inventory, and Work in Process Inventory are not debited for indirect materials. These accounts are used for direct costs or for tracking inventory at different stages of production.
Prepare the journal entry: The journal entry to record indirect materials used in production would include a debit to Factory Overhead and a credit to Raw Materials Inventory, as the materials are removed from inventory and classified as overhead costs.
