Assets created by selling goods and services on credit are:
A
Notes Receivable
B
Inventory
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Accounts Receivable'. Accounts Receivable refers to the amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet because it represents future cash inflows.
Step 2: Differentiate between the given options. Notes Receivable refers to written promises for amounts to be received, often including interest. Inventory represents goods available for sale, and Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for expenses not yet incurred.
Step 3: Recognize that selling goods and services on credit creates a claim against the customer, which is classified as Accounts Receivable. This is because the company expects to receive payment in the future for the credit sales.
Step 4: Confirm that Accounts Receivable is the correct classification for assets created by selling goods and services on credit, as it directly represents the amounts owed by customers.
Step 5: Review the importance of Accounts Receivable in financial accounting. It helps businesses track outstanding payments and manage cash flow effectively, ensuring accurate financial reporting.
