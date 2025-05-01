Which of the following is a primary purpose of the accounting process in a business?
A
To recruit and hire employees
B
To advertise goods and services
C
To provide financial information for decision-making
D
To manufacture products for sale
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary purpose of accounting: Accounting is a systematic process of recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions to provide useful information for decision-making.
Recognize that accounting is not directly involved in operational tasks such as recruiting employees, advertising goods, or manufacturing products. These are functions of other departments like HR, marketing, and production.
Focus on the role of accounting in providing financial information: Accounting helps stakeholders, such as managers, investors, and creditors, make informed decisions by analyzing financial data.
Consider examples of decision-making supported by accounting: For instance, managers use financial reports to allocate resources, investors assess profitability, and creditors evaluate a company’s ability to repay loans.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'To provide financial information for decision-making,' as this aligns with the fundamental purpose of the accounting process in a business.
