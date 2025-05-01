Which of the following are considered to be the main working areas of accounting?
A
Taxation, auditing, and marketing
B
Financial planning, investment banking, and insurance
C
Financial accounting, managerial accounting, and cost accounting
D
Human resources, production, and logistics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the main working areas of accounting, which are specific fields within the discipline of accounting.
Clarify the concept: Accounting is divided into specialized areas that focus on different aspects of financial information and decision-making. These areas include financial accounting, managerial accounting, and cost accounting.
Explain financial accounting: Financial accounting involves preparing financial statements and reports for external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Explain managerial accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on providing internal management with information to assist in planning, decision-making, and controlling operations.
Explain cost accounting: Cost accounting deals with analyzing and tracking costs associated with production or services to help businesses manage expenses and improve profitability.
