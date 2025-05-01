Which of the following is included in the compensation of employees in financial accounting?
A
Interest paid on loans
B
Wages and salaries paid to employees
C
Payments to suppliers for inventory
D
Dividends paid to shareholders
1
Understand the concept of 'compensation of employees' in financial accounting. It refers to the total remuneration paid to employees for their work, including wages, salaries, bonuses, and other benefits.
Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it fits the definition of 'compensation of employees.'
Option 1: 'Interest paid on loans' - This is a financing cost and is not related to employee compensation. It is classified under interest expense in financial accounting.
Option 3: 'Payments to suppliers for inventory' - This is a cost of goods sold or an operating expense, not related to employee compensation.
Option 4: 'Dividends paid to shareholders' - Dividends are a distribution of profits to shareholders and are not considered employee compensation. Therefore, the correct answer is 'Wages and salaries paid to employees,' as it directly relates to employee remuneration.
