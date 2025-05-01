Which of the following is a primary benefit of using computers for accounting purposes?
A
Elimination of the need for financial statements
B
Increased accuracy in recording and processing financial data
C
Reduced need for internal controls
D
Automatic approval of all financial transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of computers in accounting: Computers are tools that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of accounting processes, but they do not eliminate the need for financial statements or internal controls.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine its validity in the context of accounting practices and the role of computers.
Option 1: 'Elimination of the need for financial statements' - This is incorrect because financial statements are essential for reporting the financial position and performance of a business, regardless of the use of computers.
Option 2: 'Increased accuracy in recording and processing financial data' - This is correct because computers help reduce human error and automate calculations, leading to more accurate financial data.
Option 3: 'Reduced need for internal controls' and Option 4: 'Automatic approval of all financial transactions' - Both are incorrect because internal controls are critical for safeguarding assets and ensuring compliance, and financial transactions require proper authorization, not automatic approval.
