Which of the following is the basis for financial management and represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Revenue = Expenses + Liabilities
B
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
C
Assets = Revenue - Expenses
D
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the basis for financial management. The equation is: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Step 2: Analyze why this equation is fundamental. It represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity).
Step 3: Compare the given options to the fundamental accounting equation. For example, 'Revenue = Expenses + Liabilities' does not align with the equation because revenue and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options. 'Assets = Revenue - Expenses' is incorrect because revenue and expenses are not directly part of the balance sheet equation. Similarly, 'Equity = Assets + Liabilities' is incorrect because equity is derived by subtracting liabilities from assets.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Equity,' as it accurately represents the fundamental accounting equation used in financial management.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian