Which equation expresses the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
C
Equity = Assets - Revenues
D
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Recall that the fundamental accounting equation is expressed as: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation ensures that a company's financial position is balanced.
Step 3: Analyze why the other options provided in the problem are incorrect. For example, 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is not correct because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Similarly, 'Equity = Assets - Revenues' and 'Liabilities = Assets + Equity' do not align with the fundamental accounting equation.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct equation, Assets = Liabilities + Equity, reflects the balance sheet structure, where assets are funded by liabilities (debts) and equity (owner's investment).
Step 5: Apply this equation in practice to ensure that all transactions maintain the balance between assets, liabilities, and equity, which is crucial for accurate financial reporting.
