Which of the following is more relevant to management accounting than to cost accounting?
A
Assigning overhead to products
B
Providing information for internal decision-making
C
Calculating product unit costs
D
Recording direct material costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between management accounting and cost accounting. Management accounting focuses on providing information to internal stakeholders (e.g., managers) for decision-making, planning, and control, while cost accounting primarily deals with tracking, analyzing, and allocating costs related to production or services.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Assigning overhead to products, calculating product unit costs, and recording direct material costs are all tasks typically associated with cost accounting, as they involve detailed tracking and allocation of costs.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Providing information for internal decision-making' is a key function of management accounting. This involves generating reports, forecasts, and analyses to help managers make strategic decisions, which is beyond the scope of cost accounting.
Step 4: Compare the relevance of each option to management accounting versus cost accounting. The tasks related to cost accounting are more operational and focused on cost tracking, while providing information for internal decision-making aligns with the broader strategic role of management accounting.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Providing information for internal decision-making,' as it is more relevant to management accounting than to cost accounting.
