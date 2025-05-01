Which of the following types of bond mutual funds primarily invest in tax-exempt securities?
A
High-yield bond funds
B
Corporate bond funds
C
Municipal bond funds
D
Government bond funds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bond mutual funds: Bond mutual funds are investment funds that pool money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of bonds. Each type of bond fund has a specific focus based on the type of bonds it invests in.
Learn about municipal bond funds: Municipal bond funds primarily invest in municipal bonds, which are issued by state, local, or other government entities. The interest earned on these bonds is typically tax-exempt at the federal level and may also be tax-exempt at the state and local levels, depending on the investor's location.
Compare municipal bond funds to other types of bond funds: High-yield bond funds invest in bonds with lower credit ratings and higher risk, offering higher returns. Corporate bond funds invest in bonds issued by corporations, which are taxable. Government bond funds invest in bonds issued by the federal government or its agencies, which may or may not be tax-exempt.
Identify the key feature of municipal bond funds: The defining characteristic of municipal bond funds is their focus on tax-exempt securities, making them distinct from other types of bond funds that primarily invest in taxable securities.
Conclude that municipal bond funds are the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, municipal bond funds are the type of bond mutual funds that primarily invest in tax-exempt securities.
