Which of the following is an example of managerial accounting?
A
Auditing a company's financial records for compliance
B
Filing annual tax returns with the IRS
C
Preparing a budget report for internal management use
D
Publishing financial statements for external investors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting focuses on preparing reports for external stakeholders, such as investors and regulatory bodies, while managerial accounting is concerned with providing information for internal decision-making purposes.
Review the examples provided in the problem. Auditing financial records for compliance and publishing financial statements are activities related to financial accounting, as they involve external reporting and compliance.
Filing annual tax returns with the IRS is a tax-related activity, which is not directly part of managerial accounting but rather falls under tax accounting.
Preparing a budget report for internal management use is an example of managerial accounting because it involves creating reports that help managers make decisions within the organization.
Conclude that managerial accounting focuses on internal processes, such as budgeting, forecasting, and performance evaluation, which are designed to assist management in planning and controlling operations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian