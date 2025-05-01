Which of the following best describes how internal business changes, such as restructuring or adopting new technology, can affect a company's primary business activities?
A
They are limited to changes in the company's legal structure and do not influence day-to-day business activities.
B
They can alter the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, potentially impacting production, sales, and service delivery.
C
They always result in increased profits regardless of the nature of the change.
D
They only affect external stakeholders and have no impact on the company's internal processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about how internal business changes, such as restructuring or adopting new technology, can influence a company's primary business activities. This requires analyzing the impact on operations, production, sales, and service delivery.
Step 2: Clarify the concept of 'primary business activities.' These activities include core functions such as production, sales, and service delivery, which are essential for the company's operations and profitability.
Step 3: Evaluate the potential effects of internal changes. Restructuring or adopting new technology can improve efficiency and effectiveness, leading to changes in how resources are allocated, processes are streamlined, and customer needs are met.
Step 4: Compare the provided options. Analyze each statement to determine which one aligns with the concept of internal changes affecting primary business activities. For example, consider whether the changes are limited to legal structure, always result in increased profits, or only affect external stakeholders.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer based on the analysis. The most accurate description is that internal changes can alter the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, potentially impacting production, sales, and service delivery. This aligns with the broader understanding of how internal changes influence business activities.
