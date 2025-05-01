Which type of business organization is most suitable for a company that manufactures video games and wants to raise large amounts of capital from the public?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Partnership
C
Limited liability partnership (LLP)
D
Corporation
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization: Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), and Corporation.
Recognize that a sole proprietorship is owned by one individual, has limited ability to raise capital, and is not suitable for large-scale operations.
Understand that a partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership, but it also has limited ability to raise capital and is not ideal for public fundraising.
Learn that a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) provides limited liability to partners but is still not designed for raising large amounts of capital from the public.
Identify that a Corporation is a separate legal entity that can issue shares to the public, making it the most suitable option for raising large amounts of capital for a company manufacturing video games.
