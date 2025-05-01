Which of the following statements regarding uncertainty in liabilities is false?
A
All liabilities involve some degree of uncertainty about the amount or timing of future payments.
B
Uncertainty in liabilities can relate to the amount, timing, or recipient of the future payment.
C
Estimated liabilities are recognized when the amount can be reasonably estimated and the obligation is probable.
D
Contingent liabilities are recorded on the balance sheet regardless of the likelihood of occurrence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of liabilities. Liabilities are obligations that a company owes to external parties, and they often involve uncertainty regarding the amount, timing, or recipient of future payments.
Step 2: Differentiate between types of liabilities. Estimated liabilities are recognized when the obligation is probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated. Contingent liabilities, on the other hand, depend on the occurrence of a future event and are only recorded if the likelihood of occurrence is probable and the amount can be estimated.
Step 3: Analyze the false statement provided in the problem. The statement 'Contingent liabilities are recorded on the balance sheet regardless of the likelihood of occurrence' is incorrect because contingent liabilities are only recorded if the likelihood of occurrence is probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated. Otherwise, they are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.
Step 4: Review the other statements for accuracy. The other statements correctly describe uncertainty in liabilities, including the fact that all liabilities involve some degree of uncertainty and that estimated liabilities are recognized when the obligation is probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one regarding contingent liabilities being recorded on the balance sheet regardless of the likelihood of occurrence, as this contradicts the accounting treatment of contingent liabilities.
