Which of the following best defines financial capital as used in the financial industry?
A
The skills and knowledge possessed by employees within an organization.
B
The amount of profit generated by a company during a specific period.
C
The funds or resources that a business uses to acquire assets and finance its operations.
D
The total value of a company's physical assets such as buildings and equipment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'financial capital' as it is used in the financial industry. Financial capital refers to the funds or resources that a business uses to acquire assets and finance its operations.
Step 2: Differentiate financial capital from other concepts such as human capital (skills and knowledge of employees), physical capital (value of physical assets like buildings and equipment), and profit (amount generated during a specific period).
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which option aligns with the definition of financial capital.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by comparing their definitions to the concept of financial capital. For example, human capital and physical assets are distinct from financial capital.
Step 5: Select the correct answer, which is 'The funds or resources that a business uses to acquire assets and finance its operations,' as it matches the definition of financial capital.
