Which of the following is NOT considered to be an office or retail property?
A
Shopping mall
B
Warehouse
C
Corporate office building
D
Department store
1
Understand the classification of office and retail properties. Office properties are spaces used for business operations, such as corporate office buildings. Retail properties are spaces used for selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as shopping malls and department stores.
Identify the characteristics of a warehouse. Warehouses are typically used for storage and distribution of goods rather than for business operations or direct consumer sales, which differentiates them from office and retail properties.
Compare the options provided in the question: Shopping mall, Corporate office building, Department store, and Warehouse. Determine which one does not fit the definition of office or retail property.
Recognize that Shopping mall, Corporate office building, and Department store are all examples of office or retail properties based on their usage, while Warehouse is primarily used for storage and logistics.
Conclude that the correct answer is Warehouse, as it is not considered an office or retail property.
