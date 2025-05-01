Which of the following correctly lists the four main categories of income recognized in financial accounting?
A
Gross income, net income, retained earnings, and dividends
B
Revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities
C
Earned income, portfolio income, passive income, and other income
D
Operating income, non-operating income, capital income, and deferred income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of income recognition in financial accounting. Income categories are used to classify the sources and types of income a business or individual earns.
Step 2: Review the four main categories of income recognized in financial accounting. These categories typically include operating income, non-operating income, capital income, and deferred income.
Step 3: Clarify each category: Operating income refers to income generated from the core business operations. Non-operating income includes income from activities outside the primary business operations, such as interest or dividends. Capital income arises from investments or asset sales. Deferred income represents revenue received but not yet earned.
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the problem. Eliminate choices that do not align with the standard financial accounting categories. For example, 'Earned income, portfolio income, passive income, and other income' are more relevant to personal finance or tax classifications rather than financial accounting.
Step 5: Select the correct answer based on the explanation above. The correct categories in financial accounting are operating income, non-operating income, capital income, and deferred income.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian