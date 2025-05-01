Which of the following is classified as a current asset?
A
Land
B
Equipment
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Goodwill
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a current asset: Current assets are assets that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or within the operating cycle of the business, whichever is longer.
Review the options provided: Land, Equipment, Accounts Receivable, and Goodwill.
Analyze each option: Land and Equipment are classified as non-current assets because they are long-term investments used in operations and not expected to be converted into cash within one year. Goodwill is an intangible asset and also considered non-current.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the business by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are typically expected to be collected within one year, making them a current asset.
Conclude that Accounts Receivable is the correct classification as a current asset based on its nature and expected conversion to cash within the short term.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian