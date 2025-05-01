Which of the following is NOT a type of accounting commonly used in business?
A
Financial accounting
B
Biological accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Understand the types of accounting commonly used in business. These include Financial Accounting, Tax Accounting, and Managerial Accounting, which are all essential for different aspects of business operations.
Financial Accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors, to assess the financial health of a company.
Tax Accounting deals with compliance with tax laws and regulations, ensuring accurate reporting and payment of taxes to government authorities.
Managerial Accounting is used internally by management to make informed decisions, plan, and control operations. It involves budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis.
Biological Accounting is not a recognized type of accounting in business. It does not pertain to the financial or operational aspects of a company, making it the correct answer to the question.
