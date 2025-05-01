Which of the following statements is true regarding financial accounting as a type of accounting?
A
Financial accounting is primarily concerned with internal decision-making and management planning.
B
Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
C
Financial accounting does not require adherence to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
D
Financial accounting reports are typically confidential and not shared outside the organization.
Step 1: Understand the purpose of financial accounting. Financial accounting is a branch of accounting that focuses on preparing financial statements to provide information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Step 2: Clarify the difference between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting is concerned with external reporting and must adhere to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), while managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making and planning.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Financial accounting is primarily concerned with internal decision-making and management planning.' This is incorrect because internal decision-making and planning are the focus of managerial accounting, not financial accounting.
Step 4: Assess the statement 'Financial accounting does not require adherence to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).' This is incorrect because financial accounting must follow GAAP to ensure consistency and comparability of financial reports.
Step 5: Analyze the statement 'Financial accounting reports are typically confidential and not shared outside the organization.' This is incorrect because financial accounting reports, such as income statements and balance sheets, are intended for external users and are publicly shared in many cases.
