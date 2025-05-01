Business risk can encompass which of the following?
A
Risks associated solely with external audits
B
Risks limited to changes in accounting standards
C
Operational, financial, and compliance risks
D
Only risks related to tax reporting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business risk: Business risk refers to the potential for a company to experience losses or fail to achieve its objectives due to various factors. These risks can arise from internal operations, financial decisions, or external compliance requirements.
Identify the types of risks included in business risk: Business risk is not limited to a single category. It encompasses operational risks (related to day-to-day activities), financial risks (related to financial management and decisions), and compliance risks (related to adherence to laws and regulations).
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the broader definition of business risk. For example, risks associated solely with external audits or changes in accounting standards are narrower in scope and do not fully represent the concept of business risk.
Compare the correct answer to the definition of business risk: The correct answer, 'Operational, financial, and compliance risks,' aligns with the comprehensive nature of business risk, as it includes multiple dimensions of risk that a business may face.
Conclude why the other options are incorrect: Explain that the other options are too specific or limited in scope to represent the full range of business risks, which include operational, financial, and compliance risks.
