Which of the following is NOT an example of noncash financing and investing activity?
A
Exchanging bonds payable for equipment
B
Paying cash dividends to shareholders
C
Issuing common stock to acquire land
D
Converting preferred stock to common stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of noncash financing and investing activities. These are transactions that do not involve cash but still impact the financing or investing sections of the financial statements. Examples include exchanging assets, converting liabilities, or issuing stock without cash involvement.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it involves cash or is a noncash activity. For example, exchanging bonds payable for equipment is a noncash activity because no cash is involved in the transaction.
Step 3: Evaluate the option 'Paying cash dividends to shareholders.' This involves the use of cash, making it a cash transaction rather than a noncash financing or investing activity.
Step 4: Review the option 'Issuing common stock to acquire land.' This is a noncash activity because the company is exchanging stock for land without involving cash.
Step 5: Consider the option 'Converting preferred stock to common stock.' This is also a noncash activity because it involves the conversion of one type of equity to another without cash involvement.
