Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding losses from rental activities under the types of accounting for tax purposes?
A
Losses from rental activities are always fully deductible against any type of income.
B
Rental activity losses can only be offset against capital gains.
C
Generally, losses from rental activities are considered to be passive activity losses.
D
Rental activity losses are classified as active business losses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of passive activity losses: Passive activity losses are losses incurred from activities in which the taxpayer does not materially participate, such as rental activities. These losses are generally limited in their deductibility under tax laws.
Review the tax treatment of rental activity losses: Rental activities are typically classified as passive activities unless the taxpayer qualifies as a real estate professional and meets specific criteria for material participation.
Identify the limitations on deductibility: Passive activity losses can generally only be offset against passive income, not against active income or capital gains, unless certain exceptions apply (e.g., the $25,000 special allowance for rental real estate losses for qualifying taxpayers).
Compare the statements provided: Analyze each statement to determine its accuracy based on the tax rules for passive activity losses. For example, the statement 'Losses from rental activities are always fully deductible against any type of income' is incorrect because of the limitations on passive activity losses.
Conclude with the correct statement: Based on the analysis, the correct statement is 'Generally, losses from rental activities are considered to be passive activity losses,' as this aligns with the tax treatment of rental activities under passive activity loss rules.
