Which type of accounting is primarily used by business customers to evaluate a company's financial performance and make informed decisions?
A
Governmental Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Tax Accounting
D
Cost Accounting
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each type of accounting listed in the options. Financial Accounting focuses on providing financial information to external users such as investors, creditors, and business customers. Governmental Accounting deals with the financial management of government entities. Tax Accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations. Cost Accounting is used internally to analyze costs and improve efficiency.
Step 2: Recognize that business customers are external users of financial information. They rely on standardized financial statements to evaluate a company's financial performance and make informed decisions.
Step 3: Recall that Financial Accounting is designed to provide accurate, standardized, and comparable financial information through reports such as the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their primary focus. Governmental Accounting is specific to government entities, Tax Accounting is focused on tax compliance, and Cost Accounting is used internally rather than by external business customers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of accounting used by business customers to evaluate a company's financial performance and make informed decisions is Financial Accounting.
