Which of the following statements best describes how the cost of goods sold (COGS) is determined under the perpetual inventory system compared to the periodic inventory system?
A
Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously with each sale, while under the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period.
B
The perpetual system requires a physical inventory count to determine COGS, while the periodic system does not.
C
Under both systems, COGS is only calculated at the end of the accounting period.
D
COGS is not recorded in the perpetual system until the end of the year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, including materials and labor costs.
Step 2: Learn the perpetual inventory system. In this system, inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur. COGS is recorded immediately with each sale, reflecting real-time inventory changes.
Step 3: Learn the periodic inventory system. In this system, inventory records are updated only at the end of the accounting period. COGS is calculated by subtracting ending inventory from the sum of beginning inventory and purchases during the period.
Step 4: Compare the two systems. Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously, requiring detailed tracking of inventory. Under the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period, based on a physical inventory count.
Step 5: Clarify misconceptions. The perpetual system does not require a physical inventory count to determine COGS for each sale, but periodic physical counts may be conducted for accuracy. The periodic system relies on a physical count at the end of the period to calculate COGS.
