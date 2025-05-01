Which of the following is a key difference between the perpetual and periodic inventory systems in determining Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
A
In the periodic system, inventory records are updated after every purchase, while in the perpetual system, inventory is only updated at year-end.
B
In the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously with each sale, while in the periodic system, COGS is determined at the end of the period.
C
Both systems require a physical count of inventory after every sale to determine COGS.
D
The perpetual system does not require any record-keeping for inventory transactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, including the cost of materials and labor.
Learn the key difference between perpetual and periodic inventory systems: The perpetual system updates inventory and COGS continuously with each transaction, while the periodic system calculates COGS at the end of the accounting period.
Clarify the role of physical inventory counts: In the periodic system, a physical count is essential to determine ending inventory and calculate COGS. In the perpetual system, physical counts are used to verify records but are not required for COGS calculation.
Analyze the incorrect statements: For example, the claim that inventory records are updated after every purchase in the periodic system is false; this applies to the perpetual system. Similarly, the statement that the perpetual system does not require record-keeping is incorrect.
Conclude with the correct answer: The perpetual system continuously updates COGS with each sale, while the periodic system determines COGS at the end of the period. This distinction is the key difference between the two systems.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian