Which of the following best describes how purchases from suppliers are recorded under the periodic inventory system?
A
Purchases are not recorded until the goods are sold.
B
Purchases are recorded in a separate 'Purchases' account and not directly in the Inventory account.
C
Purchases are immediately added to the Inventory account as they occur.
D
Purchases are only recorded at the end of the accounting period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the periodic inventory system: In this system, inventory is updated periodically, typically at the end of the accounting period, rather than continuously as transactions occur.
Recognize how purchases are treated: Under the periodic inventory system, purchases are recorded in a separate 'Purchases' account rather than directly in the Inventory account. This is because inventory updates are deferred until the end of the period.
Distinguish from perpetual inventory system: In a perpetual inventory system, purchases are immediately added to the Inventory account as they occur, which is different from the periodic system.
Clarify timing of recording: Purchases are recorded when they occur, but the Inventory account itself is updated only at the end of the accounting period based on a physical count and adjustments.
Summarize the correct answer: The correct description is that purchases are recorded in a separate 'Purchases' account and not directly in the Inventory account under the periodic inventory system.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian