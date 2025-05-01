When is the predetermined manufacturing overhead rate computed?
A
Only when actual overhead costs are known
B
Before the period begins, based on estimated costs and activity levels
C
At the end of the period, using actual costs incurred
D
After all jobs are completed for the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of predetermined manufacturing overhead rate: It is a rate used to allocate estimated overhead costs to jobs or products based on a specific activity level, such as machine hours or labor hours.
Recognize the purpose of the predetermined rate: It helps businesses estimate costs and make pricing decisions before actual costs are incurred, ensuring smoother operations and budgeting.
Identify when the predetermined rate is computed: It is calculated before the period begins, using estimated overhead costs and estimated activity levels, as actual costs are not yet available.
Clarify why actual costs are not used initially: Actual costs are only known after the period ends, making it impractical to rely on them for planning and allocation during the period.
Understand the implications: Using a predetermined rate allows for consistent cost allocation throughout the period, even though adjustments may be needed at the end of the period to reconcile estimated and actual costs.
