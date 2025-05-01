Who assumes the investment risk with a fixed annuity contract?
A
The federal government
B
The insurance company
C
The investment advisor
D
The annuity holder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a fixed annuity contract: A fixed annuity is a type of insurance product where the insurance company guarantees a fixed rate of return on the investment and provides regular payments to the annuity holder.
Identify the key parties involved: In a fixed annuity contract, the main parties are the insurance company (issuer), the annuity holder (investor), and potentially an investment advisor.
Clarify the investment risk: In a fixed annuity, the insurance company assumes the investment risk because it guarantees the fixed rate of return regardless of market performance.
Compare with other types of annuities: Unlike variable annuities, where the annuity holder bears the investment risk, fixed annuities shift this risk to the insurance company.
Conclude based on the explanation: The correct answer is 'The insurance company,' as it is responsible for ensuring the fixed returns promised in the contract.
