Which of the following best describes a discount bond?
A
A bond that is sold for more than its face (par) value.
B
A bond that does not pay any interest.
C
A bond that pays interest only at maturity.
D
A bond that is sold for less than its face (par) value.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a discount bond: A discount bond is a bond that is sold for less than its face (par) value. This occurs when the bond's coupon rate is lower than the prevailing market interest rate, making the bond less attractive unless sold at a discount.
Compare the given options to the definition of a discount bond: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the characteristics of a discount bond.
Option 1: 'A bond that is sold for more than its face (par) value' describes a premium bond, not a discount bond. Eliminate this option.
Option 2: 'A bond that does not pay any interest' refers to a zero-coupon bond, which is not necessarily a discount bond. Eliminate this option.
Option 3: 'A bond that pays interest only at maturity' is not a defining characteristic of a discount bond. Eliminate this option. The correct answer is Option 4: 'A bond that is sold for less than its face (par) value,' which matches the definition of a discount bond.
