What is the basic function of an annuity in investment accounting?
A
To calculate the depreciation of long-term assets
B
To provide a series of equal payments or receipts at regular intervals over a specified period
C
To record the purchase of stocks and bonds at market value
D
To determine the fair value of equity securities at year-end
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an annuity: An annuity is a financial product that provides a series of equal payments or receipts at regular intervals over a specified period. It is commonly used in investment accounting to manage cash flows and plan for future financial needs.
Identify the purpose of an annuity: The primary function of an annuity is to ensure consistent and predictable cash flows, which can be used for various purposes such as retirement planning, loan repayments, or investment returns.
Differentiate annuities from other accounting functions: Unlike depreciation, which deals with the allocation of the cost of long-term assets over their useful life, or the recording of stocks and bonds at market value, annuities focus on regular payments or receipts over time.
Relate annuities to investment accounting: In investment accounting, annuities are used to calculate the present value or future value of a series of payments, helping investors and accountants make informed decisions about investments and financial planning.
Recognize the correct answer: Based on the explanation, the correct function of an annuity in investment accounting is 'To provide a series of equal payments or receipts at regular intervals over a specified period.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian