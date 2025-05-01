Which of the following items appear on the Statement of Stockholders' Equity?
A
Dividends declared
B
Cash flows from operating activities
C
Net income
D
Total liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Statement of Stockholders' Equity. It is a financial statement that shows changes in the equity section of the balance sheet over a specific period. It includes items such as retained earnings, common stock, additional paid-in capital, and dividends declared.
Step 2: Identify the items that are relevant to the Statement of Stockholders' Equity. Dividends declared and net income are directly related to changes in stockholders' equity. Dividends reduce retained earnings, while net income increases retained earnings.
Step 3: Exclude items that are not part of the Statement of Stockholders' Equity. Cash flows from operating activities belong to the Statement of Cash Flows, and total liabilities are part of the Balance Sheet, not the Statement of Stockholders' Equity.
Step 4: Recognize how each relevant item impacts the Statement of Stockholders' Equity. Dividends declared are subtracted from retained earnings, while net income is added to retained earnings. These changes are reflected in the equity section of the statement.
Step 5: Summarize the items that appear on the Statement of Stockholders' Equity. Based on the analysis, the correct items are dividends declared and net income, as they directly affect stockholders' equity.
