Accumulated depreciation is recorded on which of the following financial statements?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accumulated depreciation: Accumulated depreciation represents the total amount of depreciation expense that has been recorded for an asset over its useful life. It is a contra-asset account, meaning it reduces the value of the related asset on the financial statements.
Identify the purpose of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize where accumulated depreciation is reported: Accumulated depreciation is reported on the Balance Sheet under the assets section. It is subtracted from the gross value of the related fixed asset (e.g., property, plant, and equipment) to show the net book value of the asset.
Understand why accumulated depreciation is not reported on other financial statements: Accumulated depreciation is not included in the Statement of Cash Flows because it is a non-cash item. It is not part of the Income Statement because the Income Statement reports depreciation expense for the current period, not the accumulated total. It is also not part of the Statement of Retained Earnings, which focuses on changes in equity due to net income and dividends.
Conclude that the correct financial statement for accumulated depreciation is the Balance Sheet, as it provides a detailed view of assets and their net values after accounting for accumulated depreciation.
