Which of the following is considered a financial statement?
A
Trial Balance
B
Balance Sheet
C
Bank Reconciliation
D
General Ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial statements: Financial statements are formal records of the financial activities and position of a business, person, or other entity. Common examples include the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and Cash Flow Statement.
Analyze the options provided: The options include Trial Balance, Balance Sheet, Bank Reconciliation, and General Ledger. Determine which of these fits the definition of a financial statement.
Clarify the purpose of each option: The Trial Balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to ensure debits equal credits, but it is not a formal financial statement. The Bank Reconciliation is a process to match the company's records with the bank statement, and the General Ledger is a record of all accounts and transactions. None of these are considered financial statements.
Focus on the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a formal financial statement that provides a snapshot of an entity's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct answer: Based on the definition and purpose of financial statements, the Balance Sheet is the only option that qualifies as a financial statement.
