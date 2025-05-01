Which of the following is NOT a purpose of financial statement analysis?
A
To evaluate management's performance
B
To assess the profitability and financial position of a company
C
To assist in making investment and credit decisions
D
To determine the amount of tax owed to the government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial statement analysis: Financial statement analysis is primarily used to evaluate a company's financial health, profitability, and performance. It helps stakeholders make informed decisions regarding investments, credit, and management evaluation.
Review the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential purpose of financial statement analysis. Carefully analyze each one to determine if it aligns with the primary objectives of financial statement analysis.
Option 1: 'To evaluate management's performance' - This is a valid purpose of financial statement analysis as it helps assess how effectively management is utilizing resources and achieving company goals.
Option 2: 'To assess the profitability and financial position of a company' - This is another valid purpose, as financial statement analysis provides insights into a company's ability to generate profits and maintain financial stability.
Option 3: 'To determine the amount of tax owed to the government' - This is NOT a purpose of financial statement analysis. Tax determination is typically handled through tax accounting and compliance processes, not through financial statement analysis.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian