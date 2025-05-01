Which of the following is an example of factory overhead?
A
Wages paid to assembly line workers
B
Depreciation on factory equipment
C
Sales commissions paid to sales staff
D
Direct materials used in production
1
Understand the concept of factory overhead: Factory overhead refers to indirect costs incurred during the manufacturing process that cannot be directly traced to a specific product. Examples include utilities, depreciation, and maintenance costs related to the factory.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each cost is direct or indirect and whether it is related to the manufacturing process.
Option 1: Wages paid to assembly line workers - These are direct labor costs because they can be directly traced to the production of specific products. Therefore, this is not factory overhead.
Option 2: Depreciation on factory equipment - Depreciation is an indirect cost related to the factory's operations and cannot be directly traced to a specific product. This is an example of factory overhead.
Option 3: Sales commissions paid to sales staff - Sales commissions are related to selling and administrative expenses, not manufacturing. Therefore, this is not factory overhead. Option 4: Direct materials used in production - These are direct costs because they are directly traceable to the production of specific products. Therefore, this is not factory overhead.
