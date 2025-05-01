Which of the following is NOT considered a basic bank service?
A
Granting loans
B
Accepting deposits
C
Facilitating fund transfers
D
Providing investment advisory services
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of basic bank services: Basic bank services typically include activities that are fundamental to the functioning of a bank, such as accepting deposits, granting loans, and facilitating fund transfers.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of basic bank services.
Option 1 - Granting loans: Banks provide loans to individuals and businesses as a core service, making this a basic bank service.
Option 2 - Accepting deposits: Accepting deposits from customers is a fundamental function of banks, as it allows them to manage funds and provide other services.
Option 3 - Providing investment advisory services: While some banks may offer investment advisory services, this is not considered a basic bank service, as it is more specialized and not essential to the core banking functions.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian