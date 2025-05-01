Which of the following are the two main categories of value creation activities that firms undertake?
A
Investing activities and marketing activities
B
Operating activities and financing activities
C
Primary activities and support activities
D
Production activities and administrative activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of value creation activities: Value creation activities are the processes and actions undertaken by a firm to generate value for its stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and employees.
Recognize the two main categories of value creation activities: These are typically divided into primary activities and support activities, as outlined in frameworks like Michael Porter's Value Chain model.
Define primary activities: These are directly involved in the creation and delivery of a product or service, such as inbound logistics, operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, and service.
Define support activities: These provide the necessary infrastructure and resources for primary activities to function effectively, including procurement, technology development, human resource management, and firm infrastructure.
Relate the correct answer to the question: The correct answer is 'Primary activities and support activities,' as these are the two main categories of value creation activities that firms undertake to deliver value to their stakeholders.
