In a SWOT analysis, which of the following would be considered a weakness of a company?
A
A strong brand reputation
B
An emerging market opportunity
C
A new government regulation favoring the industry
D
Outdated technology compared to competitors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of SWOT analysis: SWOT stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. It is a strategic tool used to evaluate the internal and external factors affecting a company.
Identify the category of 'Weakness' in SWOT analysis: Weaknesses are internal factors that hinder a company's performance or competitive advantage, such as outdated technology, lack of skilled workforce, or poor financial health.
Analyze the options provided: A strong brand reputation is a strength, an emerging market opportunity is an opportunity, and a new government regulation favoring the industry is an external factor categorized as an opportunity or strength.
Focus on the correct answer: Outdated technology compared to competitors is an internal factor that negatively impacts the company's ability to compete effectively, making it a clear weakness.
Conclude the reasoning: Outdated technology is a weakness because it limits the company's efficiency, innovation, and ability to meet market demands compared to competitors.
