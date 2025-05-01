When preparing your taxes, which of the following can help reduce the amount of taxes that you owe?
A
Reporting higher income than you earned
B
Ignoring income from part-time jobs
C
Claiming eligible tax deductions
D
Filing your tax return late
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax deductions: Tax deductions are expenses that can be subtracted from your taxable income, reducing the amount of income subject to tax. Examples include charitable donations, mortgage interest, and certain business expenses.
Identify eligible tax deductions: Review the list of deductions provided by the tax authority (e.g., IRS in the United States) to determine which deductions you qualify for based on your financial activities during the year.
Gather documentation: Collect receipts, invoices, and other proof of eligible expenses to substantiate your claims for deductions. Proper documentation is essential in case of an audit.
Calculate the impact of deductions: Subtract the total eligible deductions from your gross income to determine your taxable income. Use the formula: \( \text{Taxable Income} = \text{Gross Income} - \text{Eligible Deductions} \).
File your tax return on time: Ensure you submit your tax return by the deadline to avoid penalties and interest charges. Filing late can increase the amount you owe, even if you claim deductions.
